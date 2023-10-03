Williams is healthy following surgeries in March and May on his left wrist, Justin Martinez of The Oklahoman reports.
Williams' second surgery was merely a follow-up procedure, so it seems that the 28-year-old had a smooth offseason recovery. The breakout of Jalen Williams and potential emergence of Ousmane Dieng supersede Williams, but he still profiles as a rotational veteran with positional versatility.
