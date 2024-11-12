Williams (knee) played six minutes off the bench in Monday's 134-128 win over the Clippers, finishing with three points (1-2 FG, 1-2 3Pt) and one assist.

Williams had missed the Thunder's first 10 games of the season while completing his recovery from knee surgery, but he returned Monday to provide a healthy body for an injury ravaged Oklahoma City frontcourt. Head coach Mark Daigneault didn't turn to Williams for major minutes, however, as he instead relied heavily on small-ball lineups, including a starting five featuring the 6-foot-5, 211-pound Jalen Williams at center. Kenrich Williams could see his playing time pick up in the games to come, but the Thunder are still likely to rotate a number of different players at center until Isaiah Hartenstein (hand) likely makes his return in late November or early December to bring more stability at the position.