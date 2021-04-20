Williams mustered 15 points (5-10 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 3-4 FT), seven rebounds and three assists across 35 minutes in Monday's loss against the Wizards.

Williams got the start due to the absence of Luguentz Dort (hip), and he responded -- he was one of three Oklahoma City players that reached the 15-point mark while also ending three boards shy of putting up a double-double. Williams is likely to head back to the bench if Dort is available for Wednesday's game at Indiana, though it's worth noting the former TCU standout has scored in double digits in three of his last five starts this season.