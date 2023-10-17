Williams (back) doesn't have a timeline for a return, Clemente Almanza of USA Today reports.
Coach Mark Daigneault said Williams' back flared up on him and that he wanted to see how it responded over the next couple days. And while it seems highly unlikely that Williams will play in Tuesday's preseason game against the Bucks, he hasn't been ruled out just yet.
