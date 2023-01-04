Williams will appear off the bench Wednesday versus the Magic, Brandon Rahbar of DailyThunder.com reports.

Williams jumped into the starting lineup for just the fourth time all season last time out and finished with a solid stat line overall. That being said, his role change didn't dramatically impact his minutes, so the shift back to the bench shouldn't be viewed as a major deterrent. He's still outside the top 200 in fantasy production on the year, so Williams isn't a significant piece in most formats.