Williams posted 12 points (5-8 FG, 2-4 3Pt), five rebounds, 10 assists, two blocks and one steal over 22 minutes during Wednesday's 126-106 win over the Pacers.

Williams was efficient from the field and excellent as a playmaker, as evidenced by his season-high 10 dimes. Plus, this was also the second game in which he recorded multiple blocks, and the 11th time in which he scored in double digits. Williams has the ability to produce when given enough minutes, but he plays off the bench most of the time and the inconsistency of his role certainly limits his upside.