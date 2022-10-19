Williams is in the Alan Horton of the Timberwolves Radio Network Wednesday versus Minnesota.
Although not starting a single matchup last season, Williams gets the nod in the season opener this year. The forward averaged 7.4 points and 4.5 rebounds across 49 appearances per matchup.
More News
-
Thunder's Kenrich Williams: Confirmed available for opener•
-
Thunder's Kenrich Williams: Expected to play Wednesday•
-
Thunder's Kenrich Williams: Misses preseason finale•
-
Thunder's Kenrich Williams: Sidelined with right groin strain•
-
Thunder's Kenrich Williams: Moves back to bench•
-
Thunder's Kenrich Williams: Signs extension with Thunder•