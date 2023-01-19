Williams will start Wednesday's game against the Pacers, Brandon Rahbar of DailyThunder.com reports.

Williams will handle center duties Wednesday as the Thunder test out the small-ball lineup of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Josh Giddey, Luguentz Dort and Jalen Williams. The choice is an odd one considering it will match the 6'6 Williams with 6'11 Myles Turner but it should give Williams more rebound opportunities.