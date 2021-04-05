Williams will start Monday's game against the Pistons, Rylan Stiles of BricktownBuckets.com reports.
The 26-year-old will make his eighth start of the season with Isaiah Roby (concussion) and Darius Bazley (shoulder) unavailable. Williams is averaging 10.4 points, 7.1 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 1.4 steals in 32.0 minutes while shooting 59.3 percent from the field as a starter this season.
