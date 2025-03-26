Williams is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Kings, Clemente Almanza of USA Today reports.

The Thunder are opting for a bigger frontcourt against Sacramento, as Williams is replacing Alex Caruso in the first unit. Over four starting appearances in 2024-25, Williams has averaged 6.0 points, 5.0 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 0.8 steals in 25.8 minutes.