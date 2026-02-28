Williams (coach's decision) went unused off the bench Friday in the Thunder's 127-121 overtime win over the Nuggets.

The Thunder welcomed Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (abdomen) back from a nine-game absence Friday, and his return along with the game being tightly contested throughout left no room in the rotation for Williams. The veteran forward had previously appeared in each of Oklahoma City's previous 33 contests, averaging 7.2 points, 3.5 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 1.0 three-pointers in 16.3 minutes. While Williams should be first in line to rejoin the rotation if Oklahoma City is down a key player at any point moving forward, his path to steady playing time will only become more blocked once the likes of Ajay Mitchell (ankle/abdomen) and Jalen Williams (hamstring) return to the mix.