Williams chipped in 11 points (5-9 FG, 1-3 3Pt), six rebounds, four steals and three assists in 25 minutes during Monday's 119-103 win over Memphis.

After totaling just five minutes over the Thunder's last three games, Williams stepped into the rotation with Chet Holmgren (illness), Isaiah Hartenstein (calf) and several other players sidelined in the front end of a back-to-back set. Williams finished as one of six Thunder players to score in double figures, putting up a season-high nine field-goal attempts in the process. The veteran forward also chipped in four steals after logging zero in his first eight regular-season appearances.