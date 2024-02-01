Williams will join the first five for Wednesday's game against the Nuggets, Clemente Almanza of USA Today reports.
Williams will step into the spot of Jalen Williams (ankle), who's set to miss multiple games. While Williams draws the starting nod, he shouldn't command much fantasy attention outside of daily fantasy formats considering he's only scored in double-digits twice in 36 appearances.
