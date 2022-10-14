Williams (groin) didn't see the floor in Thursday's preseason finale against the T-Wolves.
Williams has dealt with a right groin strain of late, leaving him unavailable for the last pair of preseason games. If he's healthy for the start of the regular season next week, Williams should slot into a bench role in the Thunder's frontcourt.
