Thunder's Kenrich Williams: Missing Friday's contest
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Williams (knee) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Jazz, Clemente Almanza of USA Today reports.
Williams continues to recover from arthroscopic left knee surgery that he underwent in late September. His next opportunity to play is Sunday against Portland, but a clear timeline for his return won't be established until he is re-evaluated by medical staff.
