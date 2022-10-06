The Thunder announced that Williams will not start in Wednesday's preseason matchup with the Mavericks.
Williams started on Monday versus the Nuggets and tallied eight points, three rebounds and two assists. However, he has been replaced by Aaron Wiggins in Wednesday's game, and will likely continue to come off the bench for the thunder.
