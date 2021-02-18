Williams will come off the bench Wednesday against the Grizzlies, Rylan Stiles of BricktownBuckets.com reports.
The 26-year-old started the past four games but will return to a reserve role with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (knee) retaking the court Wednesday. Williams averaged 32.5 minutes during that stretch but figures to see more modest playing time off the bench.
