Williams will come off the bench for Wednesday's game against the Nuggets, Brandon Rahbar of DailyThunder.com reports.
With Aleksej Pokusevski (ankle) rejoining the starting five, Williams will shift back to a reserve role Wednesday. Williams is averaging 5.9 points and 3.8 rebounds in 20.0 minutes per contest this season.
