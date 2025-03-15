Williams is in the starting lineup for Saturday's game against the Pistons, Clemente Almanza of USA Today reports.
The Thunder will tweak their frontcourt for this matchup, and Williams will get a starting nod due to the absences of players such as Aaron Wiggins (illness), Jalen Williams (hip) and Chet Holmgren (rest). This will be Williams' third start of the season.
