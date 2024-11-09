Williams (knee) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Warriors, Clemente Almanza of USA Today reports.

Williams was assigned to the Oklahoma City Blue of the G League on Saturday to participate in practice and was called back up on the same day. He won't make his 2024-25 regular-season debut Sunday as he continues to work his way back from right knee surgery. Williams' next chance at suiting up will be against the Clippers on Monday.