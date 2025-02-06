Williams is part of the second unit for Wednesday's game against Phoenix, Clemente Almanza of USA Today reports.
Williams filled in for Jalen Williams (wrist) at the starting power forward position Monday, but he'll rejoin the reserves with Jalen Williams back in action. Williams is averaging 5.8 points, 3.3 rebounds and 1.0 assists across 14.3 minutes per game this season.
