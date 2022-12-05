Williams has been ruled out for Monday's matchup against the Hawks due to a right knee sprain, Joe Mussatto of The Oklahoman reports.

Williams scored 15 points (6-7 FG) across 21 minutes during Saturday's win over Minnesota, but he apparently picked up a knee injury as well and will be sidelined for at least one game. In his absence, Darius Bazley and Aaron Wiggins are candidates for increased playing time.