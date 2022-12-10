Williams (knee) won't play in Monday's game against the Mavericks, Joe Mussatto of The Oklahoman reports.
Williams didn't travel with the Thunder on their away stand as he is recovering from a fright knee sprain. Williams's absences Saturday and Monday will mark his third and fourth straight games missed. Jeremiah Robinson-Earl and Eugene Omoruyi will likely continue to see extended minutes with him out.
More News
-
Thunder's Kenrich Williams: Won't play Saturday•
-
Thunder's Kenrich Williams: Still sidelined Wednesday•
-
Thunder's Kenrich Williams: Out due to knee sprain•
-
Thunder's Kenrich Williams: Big minutes off bench•
-
Thunder's Kenrich Williams: Moves to bench Wednesday•
-
Thunder's Kenrich Williams: Starting Monday•