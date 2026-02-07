Williams is not in the Thunder's starting lineup against the Rockets on Saturday, Clemente Almanza of USA Today reports.

Williams made his first start of the season in Wednesday's 116-106 loss to the Spurs, when he finished with 25 points, nine rebounds, two assists and one steal over 35 minutes. He'll revert to a bench role Saturday due to the returns of Aaron Wiggins and Chet Holmgren.