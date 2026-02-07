default-cbs-image
Williams is not in the Thunder's starting lineup against the Rockets on Saturday, Clemente Almanza of USA Today reports.

Williams made his first start of the season in Wednesday's 116-106 loss to the Spurs, when he finished with 25 points, nine rebounds, two assists and one steal over 35 minutes. He'll revert to a bench role Saturday due to the returns of Aaron Wiggins and Chet Holmgren.

