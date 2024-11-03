Williams (knee) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Magic.
Williams has yet to make his debut in the 2024-25 campaign, and he will have to wait at least one more game to do so. The 29-year-old has no clear timetable for a return to game action as he recovers from right knee surgery, though his next chance to play will come Wednesday against Denver.
More News
-
Thunder's Kenrich Williams: Another absence coming•
-
Thunder's Kenrich Williams: Remains out Friday•
-
Thunder's Kenrich Williams: Heads to G League for practice•
-
Thunder's Kenrich Williams: Still out•
-
Thunder's Kenrich Williams: Won't play Sunday•
-
Thunder's Kenrich Williams: Not suiting up Saturday•