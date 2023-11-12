Williams (back) is inactive for Sunday's game against Phoenix.
Williams has yet to play this season due to back spasms. His next opportunity to take the court will be Tuesday against San Antonio.
More News
-
Thunder's Kenrich Williams: Still sidelined against Sacramento•
-
Thunder's Kenrich Williams: Remains out•
-
Thunder's Kenrich Williams: Still out Monday•
-
Thunder's Kenrich Williams: Out against Golden State•
-
Thunder's Kenrich Williams: Still sidelined Wednesday•
-
Thunder's Kenrich Williams: Sitting out Monday•