Williams has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Lakers due to a left wrist sprain.

Williams will miss his first contest since Dec. 16. He's appeared in 32 straight games (seven starts) and has averaged 24.3 minutes during that stretch, so his absence could shake up the Thunder's frontcourt rotation quite a bit. Expect Dario Saric and Jeremiah Robinson-Earl to garner increased roles behind Jalen Williams and Jaylin Williams.