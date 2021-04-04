Williams mustered 18 points (7-13 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 3-3 FT), five rebounds, two assists and a block across 25 minutes off the bench in Saturday's loss against the Blazers.

The Thunder struggled massively in this game and looked overmatched from start to finish, but Williams found a way to produce and deliver value despite coming off the bench. He's been trending in the right direction of late and has scored in double digits in six of the team's last seven contests while also grabbing five or more boards in three of his last four games.