Williams (knee) finished with zero points (0-1 FG), four rebounds and one assist across 13 minutes in Wednesday's 113-105 win over the Timberwolves.

Williams made his season debut Wednesday after he was sidelined for the first 18 games of 2025-26 while completing his recovery from arthroscopic knee surgery. Though the 18-1 Thunder will likely continue to stockpile blowout wins as the season rolls along to help prop up the minutes for reserves such as Williams, the 31-year-old could be at risk of falling out of the rotation in competitive games once Oklahoma City is back to full strength. Jalen Williams (wrist) still has yet to debut, and Aaron Wiggins (adductor) could also be prioritized ahead of Kenrich Williams once healthy.