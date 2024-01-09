Williams ended with two points (1-3 FG, 0-1 3Pt), three rebounds, two assists and one steal over 17 minutes during Monday's 136-128 win over the Wizards.
Williams has played double-digit minutes in 12 straight appearances. However, during that stretch, he's averaging just 3.8 points, 2.6 rebounds and 1.8 assists in 15.9 minutes per game.
