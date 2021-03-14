Williams had 17 points (7-8 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 2-4 FT), four rebounds and three assists in Sunday's win over the Grizzlies.

The Thunder were down a few key regulars, but Williams saw close to his normal workload (26 minutes) in the 128-122 victory. He had one of his most efficient nights of the season, drilling seven of eight field goals en route to his highest single-game scoring total since Feb. 10.