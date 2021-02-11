Williams totaled 24 points (11-14 FG, 2-3 3Pt), six rebounds, two assists and three steals Wednesday in an overtime loss to the Lakers.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (knee) was unable to play in the contest, giving Williams another chance to start. The 26-year-old came through with the finest performance of his career, needing only 14 field-goal attempts to notch a career-best 24 points. It was only the fourth time this season Williams has finished a contest with double-digit scoring, so it makes sense to hold off from rushing to the fantasy waiver wire to pick him up. Though his current 54.9 percent field-goal conversion rate provides reason for optimism, it is worth noting that Williams shot below 40 percent from the field in each of his first two seasons.