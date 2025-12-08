Williams ended with 11 points (4-7 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 1-4 FT), seven rebounds and six assists over 24 minutes during Sunday's 131-101 win over the Jazz.

Williams has now scored in double digits in back-to-back contests and has eased his way back after missing the first 18 games of the season with a knee injury. If Isaiah Joe (Knee) and Alex Caruso (quad) continue to miss time, Williams could have another impactful rotational role until one of the aforementioned sidelined players return.