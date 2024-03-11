Williams produced five points (2-5 FG, 1-2 3Pt), eight rebounds, three assists and two steals in 17 minutes during Sunday's 124-93 victory over the Grizzlies.
Jalen Williams left this game early with an ankle injury, and the lopsided score allowed the Thunder to utilize their second unit much more. While Cason Wallace will be the popular pickup if Williams misses time, Kenrich is one to watch in deeper leagues for his ability to contribute across the board.
