Williams chipped in 13 points (6-12 FG, 1-5 3Pt), six rebounds, two assists and three steals over 30 minutes during Wednesday's 112-106 loss to the Rockets.

Despite moving back to the bench, Williams was one of the top producers for the Thunder Wednesday evening. He scored in double digits for the first time since Jan. 22, but he continues to contribute plenty of rebounds, assists and steals to keep his fantasy value trending in the right direction.