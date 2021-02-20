Williams had four points (2-4 FG, 0-2 3Pt), five rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block in Friday's loss to Milwaukee.

Overall, it was a nice all-around effort for Williams, but his run as a high-minute starter has come to an end now that the Thunder have moved past several key injuries. From Feb. 5 to Feb. 14, Williams started five of six games and averaged 34.3 minutes per contest. However, he's averaged just 21.0 minutes per game over his last three.