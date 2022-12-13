Williams (knee) is out for Wednesday's game against the Heat.
Williams will miss his fifth straight game Wednesday due to a right knee sprain. With Jeremiah Robinson-Earl (ankle) also out, Eugene Omoruyi should see extended minutes. Williams' next opportunity to play is Friday's matchup with Minnesota.
