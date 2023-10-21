Thunder coach Mark Daigneault said Saturday that Williams (back) won't practice this weekend and has no firm timetable for return, Clemente Almanza of USA Today reports.
Williams sat out the Thunder's final three preseason games due to back spasms. His next chance to suit up is Wednesday's regular-season opener against the Bulls.
