Williams won't start in Thursday's game against the Grizzlies, Clemente Almanza of USA Today reports.

The 30-year-old forward will slide to the bench due to Jalen Williams (hip) returning to game action. Williams has averaged 6.8 points and 2.6 rebounds across 17.2 minutes per game in his last five outings with the second unit.

