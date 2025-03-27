Williams won't start in Thursday's game against the Grizzlies, Clemente Almanza of USA Today reports.
The 30-year-old forward will slide to the bench due to Jalen Williams (hip) returning to game action. Williams has averaged 6.8 points and 2.6 rebounds across 17.2 minutes per game in his last five outings with the second unit.
More News
-
Thunder's Kenrich Williams: Fares well as starter•
-
Thunder's Kenrich Williams: Joins starting lineup Tuesday•
-
Thunder's Kenrich Williams: Back to bench Wednesday•
-
Thunder's Kenrich Williams: Moving to starting role•
-
Thunder's Kenrich Williams: Back to bench•
-
Thunder's Kenrich Williams: Starting Friday vs. Portland•