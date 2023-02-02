Williams isn't in the starting five for Wednesday's game versus the Rockets, Danielle Lerner of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Kenrich Williams will be replaced by Jaylin Williams (no relation) in the starting five Wednesday. The 27-year-old big man is averaging 7.4 points, 4.9 rebounds and 1.5 assists in 21.9 minutes across his 34 games coming off the bench this season.
More News
-
Thunder's Kenrich Williams: Back with first unit•
-
Thunder's Kenrich Williams: Back to bench•
-
Thunder's Kenrich Williams: Back in starting lineup•
-
Thunder's Kenrich Williams: Impresses at both ends Wednesday•
-
Thunder's Kenrich Williams: Joining first unit•
-
Thunder's Kenrich Williams: Steps out of lineup•