Williams isn't in the starting five for Wednesday's game versus the Rockets, Danielle Lerner of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Kenrich Williams will be replaced by Jaylin Williams (no relation) in the starting five Wednesday. The 27-year-old big man is averaging 7.4 points, 4.9 rebounds and 1.5 assists in 21.9 minutes across his 34 games coming off the bench this season.