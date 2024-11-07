Williams (knee) has been ruled out for Friday's game versus the Rockets.
Williams has yet to make his season debut while recovering from a right knee surgery he underwent in September. The 29-year-old forward's timetable for a return is unclear, though his next chance to debut will come Sunday against the Warriors.
