Williams finished with 10 points (4-10 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-4 FT), six boards, two assists, and one steal in 24 minutes of a 116-93 loss to Atlanta on Thursday.

Williams is on a mini-scoring streak, with double digit point totals in his last four games after reaching that total just seven times in the first three months of the season. His six rebounds were also his most since late February. He'll face the Rockets on Sunday.