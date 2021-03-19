Williams finished with 10 points (4-10 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-4 FT), six boards, two assists, and one steal in 24 minutes of a 116-93 loss to Atlanta on Thursday.
Williams is on a mini-scoring streak, with double digit point totals in his last four games after reaching that total just seven times in the first three months of the season. His six rebounds were also his most since late February. He'll face the Rockets on Sunday.
More News
-
Thunder's Kenrich Williams: Pops for 17 points off bench•
-
Thunder's Kenrich Williams: Scores 15 against Atlanta•
-
Thunder's Kenrich Williams: Quiet in 19 minutes•
-
Thunder's Kenrich Williams: Moves back to bench•
-
Thunder's Kenrich Williams: Versatile production in loss•
-
Thunder's Kenrich Williams: Posts career-high 24 points•