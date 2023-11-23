Williams totaled 13 points (5-6 FG, 3-3 3Pt, 0-2 FT), five rebounds and two assists in 23 minutes during Wednesday's 116-102 victory over Chicago.

Williams was held below 10 points in his first four appearances of the season, but he had an efficient showing from the floor during Wednesday's victory. He's had relatively limited production off the bench this year, averaging 6.4 points, 3.0 rebounds and 2.2 assists in 17.2 minutes per game.