Williams tallied 15 points (7-9 FG, 1-3 3Pt), two rebounds and two assists over 25 minutes in Friday's 118-109 win over Atlanta.
Williams wasn't able to generate much scoring in recent contests, but he shot 77.8 percent from the floor while posting his first double-digit scoring total since Feb. 14. Over his last six games since returning to a bench role, Williams is now averaging 6.3 points and 4.5 rebounds over 21.5 minutes per contest.
