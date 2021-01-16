Williams posted 14 points (6-6 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 1-2 FT), five rebounds, two assists and two steals across 27 minutes off the bench in Friday's win over the Bulls.

Williams logged season-high marks for minutes played, points and steals, while tying his season-best output for rebounds in a single game. He's not expected to look as productive as he did here on a game-to-game basis, though he might be in line for a slight uptick on his minutes going forward. Even if that's the case, Williams won't carry much upside outside of the deepest fantasy formats unless he can find a way to play more than 20 minutes per game on a regular basis.