Williams registered 25 points (9-18 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 3-4 FT), nine rebounds, two assists and one steal in 35 minutes during Wednesday's 116-106 loss to the Spurs.

Williams made the most of his opportunity, falling one rebound short of a double-double, including a season-high 25 points. With Oklahoma City opting to rest a number of its stars, Williams was one of many players to step up. While this was certainly a strong performance, production like this shouldn't be expected moving forward.