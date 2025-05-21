Williams recorded eight points (3-3 FG, 2-2 3Pt) and three rebounds across 10 minutes during Tuesday's 114-88 win over the Timberwolves in Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals.
Williams has been used sparingly in the postseason with five appearances for an average of 9.4 minutes, but the Thunder put this game away early which allowed for some garbage-time run. When the games are close, Williams will struggle to find his way onto the court.
