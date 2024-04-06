Williams logged 18 points (7-7 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), eight rebounds, three assists and one block across 26 minutes during Friday's 126-112 loss to Indiana.

Williams was on the floor to start the second half Friday after Gordon Hayward left the game with left lower leg soreness. Williams took advantage of the opportunity, reaching double-digit scoring for the first time since March 22 against the Raptors. Hayward moved into the starting lineup for Friday's game, and if he's ruled out for Sunday's game against the Hornets, Williams could shift into the starting lineup for the second time this season.