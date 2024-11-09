The Thunder assigned Williams to the Oklahoma City Blue of the G League on Saturday, Clemente Almanza of USA Today reports.
Williams has missed the Thunder's first nine contests in 2024-25 while recovering from right knee surgery. Although it's unclear whether Williams is set to practice or play in a game in the G League. Regardless, the 29-year-old big man appears to be progressing well in his recovery.
More News
-
Thunder's Kenrich Williams: Ruled out for Friday•
-
Thunder's Kenrich Williams: Another absence coming•
-
Thunder's Kenrich Williams: Out once again Monday•
-
Thunder's Kenrich Williams: Another absence coming•
-
Thunder's Kenrich Williams: Remains out Friday•
-
Thunder's Kenrich Williams: Heads to G League for practice•