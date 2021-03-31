Williams will start Wednesday's game against the Raptors, Brandon Rahbar of Daily Thunder reports.

Williams will replace Aleksej Pokusevski (COVID-19 protocols) in the lineup and make his first start since back on Feb. 16. With several Thunder regulars unavailable, Williams should be set for a significant workload. In the seven games this season in which he's played at least 30 minutes, Williams has averaged 11.3 points, 6.1 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 1.7 steals.